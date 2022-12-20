Save More this Holiday Season with Help from Target

If you are looking for any last-minute holiday gifts that won’t break the bank, Target has great options. Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge joined Inside South Florida to share some of their best deals.

“We have 30% off on clothing and accessories, 40% off kitchen appliances from brands like Ninja Keurig KitchenAid, and buy one get one 50% off select toys for major brands,” says Bodge.

Target’s rewards program gives you access to all the best savings.

“Sign up for the loyalty program so you can get exclusive deals and earn points. You can get rewards with every purchase,” says Bodge. “You can also save even more with a target red card and get an extra 5% off purchases all year long.”

For more information, visit Target.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Target