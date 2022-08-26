Save your carpets with Zerorez cleaner

Anyone that has ever spilled on their rug knows how difficult they can be to clean. General Manager of Zerorez, Justo Martín, joined Inside South Florida to share how Zerorez’s charged water can save those carpets.

“We put our water through a water softener to get all the impurities out of that water,” says Martín. “Then it goes through a generator and by putting it through that generator it rearranges molecules in the water. It turns it into a cleaning fluid without having to add any surfactant detergent soaps.”

Martín explains that regular cleaners can only extract 70% of what you put down , which means 30% is still stuck on that surface.

“If you're using soaps and detergents, that 30% soap is going to do what it's intended to do, which is attract dirt,” says Martín. “So that's why typically two to three weeks into it your surfaces look dirtier than they were before.”

Zerorez can even clean up pet accidents.

“If you have any kind of bio issues on area rugs, we have a rug spa at the shop, where we can literally submerge that area rug into our pet treatments, and get all that bio out of it,” says Martín. “ Get it cleaned, and send it back to the customer.”

For more information, visit Zerorezmiami.com Or you can call us at 786-607-7630

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Zerorez