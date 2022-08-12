Saving on back-to-school electronics with Tech-Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly

Back-to-school spending is expected to hit an all-time high this year, even as inflation soars. The most popular products on those back-to-school lists are tech items. Tech-Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida and shared some ideas on how to get what you want and need this upcoming school year.

Focusing on affordability, Jolly says that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Two 360 is a great choice.

“This is a bus friendly two-in-one that's really great for the classroom and for blazing creativity,” says Jolly. “Stand-out features include that 360-degree convertible screen display, full HD webcam, lightning-fast Wi-Fi and all-day battery life.”

If you need to get your child a phone, Jolly has a great deal to share from Cricket Wireless.

“This lets you bring your own phone number over. You can get this free Samsung Galaxy AO3S with a $60 a month unlimited nationwide plan,” says Jolly. “What I like about this deal is that it provides instant access to AT&T's 5g Network, and it's a great mobile hotspot for working from anywhere.”

To save money on the latest tech, you can download the chrome extension called Honey.

“This online shopping tool automatically discovers coupons at your favorite stores and immediately applies the best ones at checkout,” says Jolly.

If you need new headphones for school, a great option is the LucidSound LS100x Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and S.

“For less than $100, you can have up to 130 hours on a single charge,” says Jolly. “That's more than five days of continuous play.”

If you’re planning a last-minute road trip ahead of the new school year, check out Outdoorsy.com

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.

