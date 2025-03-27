Savor SoFlo Returns to Hollywood Beach for Fifth Flavorful Year

Get ready to indulge in one of South Florida’s most exciting culinary weekends! Marketing Manager Cara Mia Gatti stopped by Inside South Florida to dish all about the return of Savor SoFlo, taking place Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30 on the gorgeous sands behind Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Now celebrating its fifth year, Savor SoFlo brings together foodies, wine lovers, and beachgoers for a two-day tasting extravaganza featuring local chefs, flavorful bites, fine wines, craft beer, and VIP spirits—all with a stunning ocean backdrop.

This year, guests can look forward to:



Dozens of food and wine tastings

A VIP Spirits Lounge presented by Publix

Appearances and tastings from top local chefs, including culinary talent from Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

A renewed focus on sustainability, with a plastic-free event and vendors using biodegradable materials—an important initiative from the City of Hollywood

Tickets are available for both general admission and VIP access, and attendees are encouraged to extend the fun by booking a stay at the host resort.

For more details and to grab your tickets, head toSavorSoFlo.com. Don’t miss your chance to savor every moment—right on the beach! And for more information on the venue, visit MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.com.