Savoring Irish Tradition: The Emerald Society’s Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and Beyond

St. Patrick’s Day is a time to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and of course, delicious food. One of the most iconic dishes of the holiday is traditional Irish stew, a hearty meal known in Ireland as Stobhach. But beyond the food, the South Florida Emerald Society is working year-round to keep Irish culture alive in Miami and beyond.

Founded in 1952, the South Florida Emerald Society is dedicated to promoting Irish heritage through dance, food, and music. With around 100 members, the society brings together people of Irish descent and those who simply love Irish culture. “We're promoting Irish culture and heritage in our area,” says Megan Walsh, president of the society. “Through dance, food, and music, with multiple events held throughout the year.”

Nothing says Irish comfort food like a steaming bowl of traditional Irish stew. Megan, who has done extensive research—including consulting friends in Ireland—has perfected a recipe that combines simple, wholesome ingredients.

“For this one, I went with beef, although you can use lamb or even vegetarian with carrots and peas. I added herbs like parsley. And potato of course, which go in the very last part,” Megan explains. The key, she says, is to cook it low and slow for at least four hours to let the flavors blend together and create the perfect, tender dish.

And if you think you can whip up an award-winning Irish stew, the Emerald Society’s annual Cook-Off is the perfect place to put your skills to the test!

The Irish Stew Cook-Off will take place on May 31 at the South Miami Elks Club. Open to everyone, the event is a family-friendly celebration of Irish cuisine and culture. “We invite anyone to enter their best Irish stew and compete,” says Megan. “It’s a fun way to keep these traditions alive.”

But the Irish celebrations don’t stop in March. The Emerald Society also partners with local sports teams, hosting Irish Heritage Nights with the Miami Heat and the Marlins. The organization also collaborates with Ireland’s Consul General in Miami, Sarah Kavanagh, to host special cultural events, including music and dance showcases.

For Megan and other members of the Emerald Society, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Miami feels even more special because of the city’s smaller Irish community. “It's our time to really shine and to tell everybody about all of the great things that we have to offer,” Megan says.

And the best part? You don’t have to be Irish to join the fun! The South Florida Emerald Society welcomes anyone who appreciates Irish culture to become a “Friend of the Emeralds” and take part in their events.

Want to learn more, join the Emerald Society, or compete in the Irish Stew Cook-Off? VisitEmeraldSocietySFL.com for more details.