"Say a Little Prayer" Brings Latino-Led Romance to the Big Screen This November

Cristina Nava, lead producer of the upcoming romantic comedy Say A Little Prayer, joined Inside South Florida to share details about her new project, which combines humor, heart, and a powerful message.

Say A Little Prayer tells the story of three friends who, in their quest for love, turn to St. Anthony, the patron saint of matchmaking. But like a mix-up at the candy store, the wrong pairings result in plenty of unexpected twists and turns. Starring Grammy Award-winner Luis Fonsi, telenovela legend Angelica Maria, and stars on the rise—Vanessa Vasquez, Vivian Lamoli, and Orange is the New Black’s Jackie Cruz—this film offers audiences laughter and the warm glow of friendship and romance.

What's especially noteworthy about Say A Little Prayer is its commitment to showcasing Latino talent in every part of production, with 80% of the film's funding from U.S. Latina entrepreneurs and 100% of the senior creative roles held by U.S. Latinos. Nava, alongside writer and co-producer Nancy de los Santos, envisioned a David and Goliath story in the film industry, aiming to create more stories that show Latinos beyond traditional stereotypes. The goal is for these talented actors to become the stars who will inspire Hollywood to greenlight more diverse stories.

Catch Say A Little Prayer in theaters nationwide starting November 22 or on November 21 if you’re in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic. This film is a fresh take on love, friendship, and breaking barriers—don’t miss it!

For more information, visit sayalittleprayerthemovie.com.