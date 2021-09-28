Schedule a proactive visit with your chiropractor

Chiropractic doctor, Binyamin Sussman, better known as, Dr. Mint, is here to tell us the top five health essentials for stress management.

The essentials start with a foundation of chiropractic care to address the nerve system and make it is functioning with optimal performance. After that comes exercise, nutrition, recovery, and mental health. A good balance of all of these will keep you in tip-top shape.

Dr. Mint says one of the main misconceptions keeping people from seeing a chiropractor is the fear it's going to hurt. He says it's definitely going to feel better and help your body heal.

Seeing a chiropractor can be proactive for your health, and promote wellness. Don't wait until you have to see one after an injury.

