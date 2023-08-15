School essentials' guide for families

Lifestyle Expert, Meaghan Murphy, joined Inside South Florida to share great back-to-school finds for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We don't do any shopping until we do the closet clean out, and thredUP is the best for that. It's the ultimate and most convenient way to do consignment,” says Murphy. “It's a really affordable and sustainable way to do your back-to-school shopping.” For more information, visit thredUP.com

If it’s time to give your child that very own phone, T-Mobile may have the perfect options for your family.

“T-Mobile has a free 5G Smartphone, the Rebel Six Pro or a sync up watch,” says Murphy. “When you add a qualified line, you're going to get 24 monthly bill credits.”

Finding a one-stop shop to buy all your children’s back-to-school needs sounds like a dream. Target retailers may be your winning solution.

“Target has absolutely everything you need for back to school and back to dorm,” says Murphy.

Packing lunches and snacks is a must when kids return to the classroom. Fairlife’s Ultra-filtered Milk may be the nutritious and tasty treat you’re looking for.

“It has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar,” says Murphy. “It’s delicious.”

For more information, visit MeaghanBMurphy.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by thredUP, Target and T-Mobile.