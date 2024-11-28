Schultz Canine Enforcement: A New Standard in Dog Training and Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by VIP Media Solutions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fritz Schultz Monfiston, founder of Schultz K9 Enforcement Inc., joined Inside South Florida to discuss his remarkable journey into dog training and the top-tier services his company offers. With a focus on transforming canine behavior and empowering owners, Fritz has made Schultz K9 Enforcement a standout in the dog training world.

Fritz’s journey began in 2012 as a client seeking training for his dog in obedience and protection. After a tragic incident where his dog was killed defending his property, Fritz decided to shift his focus from just owning trained dogs to becoming a professional trainer. Inspired by his own experience and the mentorship of a seasoned K9 trainer, he developed his skills and launched Schultz Canine Services, which later evolved into Schultz K9 Enforcement Inc..

Schultz K9 Enforcement offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of dog owners:



Obedience Training: For all breeds and ages, ranging from basic on-leash to advanced off-leash obedience.

Behavior Modification: Addressing issues such as barking, digging, chewing, and socialization challenges.

Protection Training: Family and personal protection training tailored to clients' needs.

Boarding Services: First-class boarding options for owners going out of town.

: First-class boarding options for owners going out of town. Trained Dogs: Providing pre-trained dogs for families and local agencies.

Fritz emphasizes the unique dual approach of training both the dog and its owner. This ensures that owners become their dog’s personal trainer, reinforcing positive behaviors and addressing challenges long after the training sessions are over. By prioritizing both training and care, Schultz K9 Enforcement offers a holistic approach that sets them apart from other trainers.

With years of success under his belt, Fritz is poised for even greater achievements in 2025. His dedication to improving the bond between dogs and their owners continues to inspire confidence in his growing client base.

If you’re interested in professional dog training or adopting a fully trained canine companion, you can reach Schultz K9 Enforcement by following their Instagram (@Schultz_K9), visiting their website (shultzk9.com), or by calling 954-552-4282.