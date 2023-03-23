Score the best travel deals with these tips

Travel Expert and Author, Meggan Kaiser, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest advice for landing travel deals.

"I don't like starting from scratch every time I need a place to stay. I find hotels that I know,” says Kaiser. “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has over 9100 hotels across 24 brands and in nearly 95 countries.” For more information, visit WyndhamHotels.com

Traveling can become expensive. Considering SlickDeals may be a great option to help you find eye-catching promotions.

“It is a community of millions of real people working together to save,” says Kaiser. “There are 12 million consumers vetting and voting on the best deal.” Find these items at Slickdeals.com/travel

Having to cancel your vacation and loss monies paid is a reality that some fear. Signing up for travel insurance can help save the day.

“Allianz Travel Insurance can give you the peace of mind to fully enjoy your trip and protect it from unexpected cancellations, delays and more,” says Kaiser.

Having a travel expert to guide you through your travel plans can help you save money and plan a memorable vacation.

“If you're worried about the budget, check out my book, 'It's Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad,'” says Kaiser.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Slickdeals.com and Allianz Travel Insurance.