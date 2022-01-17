SCREAM 5 star talks about the importance in representing Latinos in the film franchise and more

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins to target a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly o past.

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette return to their iconic roles in "Scream". Starring alongside the legacy cast is Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera.

The “In The Heights” star, plays "Sam Carpenter" in the movie and said she was honored to represent Latinos in this franchise.

"I feel like Latin America and all of our community are fans of the franchise and has supported it for so long and we've never been represented in it and to finally have the Carpenter sisters that are Latinas at the forefront of this movie and to get to be a part of it is more meaningful than I can ever explain to you," says Barrera.

The Mexican actress also felt an amount of pressure while filming the movie.

"You have these legacy characters that are so beloved and the beauty about the "Scream" franchise is that it's always focused on powerful, bada--, females at the forefront. it's always that and this movie is not the exception," states Barrera.

And in playing a powerful character in the movie, it meant Melissa had a lot of screen time with Neve and Courtney.

Neve even had great advice for the new cast members of the "Scream" franchise.

"The one piece of advice Neve gave us all at a dinner was to have fun. To enjoy this because this is really special to be a part of something that has been alive for so long and not everyone can say that. So enjoy the ride, Wes Craven would've wanted that," said Melissa.

"Scream" is out now in South Florida theaters.