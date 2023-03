Star of Scream VI, Melissa Barrera, joined Inside South Florida to share how her character, Sam Carpenter, has changed.

“Something broke her at the end of the fifth movie, but we didn't get to see the consequences of that,” says Barrera. “This is our chance to see what the dam bursting does to her. We see her paranoid, overly cautious, super protective of her sister, more emotional, and vulnerable.”

“Scream VI” is playing in theaters now.