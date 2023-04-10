Season one of “Miami Dolls” is streaming now

"Miami Dolls" cast members, Fantasia Royale Gaga and Tiffany Fantasia, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to this season.

“It was great. I had a good time because I filmed with some people that I really love to be around. It was a little bit of fun, and a little bit of drama,” says Gaga. “We all have our egos, and we all have our personalities. Everybody wants to be the star, and everybody wants to be respected, and sometimes that collides.”

“Miami Dolls” streams on OutTV.com and ROKU.

