SEASONAL HOME IMPROVEMENTS

In this conversation, home and lifestyle product experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade introduce viewers to innovative products perfect for the summer season. They highlight the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro, an air-powered smart bird feeder equipped with a solar panel and a Pro camera that allows for stunning HDR images, live streaming, and real-time species recognition through its app. The Bird Buddy is positioned as an exciting Father's Day gift, currently available at a 40% discount. Another product featured is Picture Keeper, a compact device that easily downloads and stores photos, videos, and contacts from mobile devices without requiring cloud storage.