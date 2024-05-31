Seasonal Makeup Essentials with Candace Corey

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Candace Corey. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Candace Corey, beauty expert and makeup artist, to share the latest must-haves in the makeup industry. Candace introduced some seasonal essentials perfect for transitioning from spring to summer.

Clarins One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

Candace started with a skincare essential, emphasizing the importance of a gentle yet effective facial scrub. "You can actually use something that's gentle and still be effective," she noted. The Clarins One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser is ideal, featuring natural silica microbeads for gentle exfoliation and Moringa seed extract to help refine and purify the skin while maintaining its natural moisture balance. This cleanser is available for $39 at clarins.com.

Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzer and Blush

For makeup lovers, Candace recommended the Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzer and Blush. "This is infused with illuminating minerals that help provide a subtle glow," she explained. The product contains Physicians Formula's Sea Butter Blend, which glides on seamlessly for a natural-looking glow. The multiple colors blend harmoniously to create the desired radiance. She advices to start with the bronzer on your face and neck for a natural tan, use the blush for a pop of color, and finish with a lighter shade for a highlight. This vegan, hypoallergenic, talc-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free product is available for $13.49 at Target.

Dawn Dish Soap

Candace highlighted the importance of clean makeup tools. "Even though you're using them on yourself, you can get oil and bacteria from your skin back to your product," she warned. For brush cleaning, she recommended Dawn Easy Squeeze Platinum Dish Soap and for hard surfaces (except marble), Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash. To clean brushes, she suggested: "Wet your brush with water, dip a little bit of it in the soap, scrub it on the dry part of the mat, rinse with the warm water and then repeat until all the dirt and oil are gone. Go with a final rinse of warm water, lightly squeeze it out and place it on a towel at an angle so the bristles are down, and you're done." These Dawn products are available at stores nationwide.

For more tips and tricks, Candace encourages visiting her website at CandaceCorey.com and following her on Instagram at @CandaceCoreyMA for the latest updates and giveaways.