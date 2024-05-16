Seawall Solutions with The Foam Guys: Protecting South Florida's Shoreline

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Foam Guys. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the increasing challenges posed by rising tides and aging seawall infrastructure in South Florida, Inside South Florida welcomed The Foam Guys, a pioneering company specializing in high-density foam injection for seawall repair and renovation. The Foam Guys offered a unique and cost-effective solution that strengthens and revitalizes these critical structures.

Mark Smith, owner of The Foam Guys, explained their specialized service: "We're a high-density foam injection contractor. We specialize in seawall repair and seawall renovation." Their innovative approach to seawall maintenance sets them apart in the industry.

Seawall repair and renovation are crucial in South Florida due to rising tides, king tides, and the natural aging of seawalls. " A lot of people have fallen behind on the maintenance of their seawall," Mark explained. "There's new ordinances coming out, pushed by the city and county to upgrade the seawall systems throughout the Broward County area."

Foam played a critical role in seawall reinforcement. The Foam Guys used high-density foam to strengthen existing concrete panels and king piles, effectively creating a secondary wall system behind the seawalls. This process helped in adding caps and increasing the overall height of seawalls, making them more resilient against rising water levels.

The Foam Guys distinguished themselves with their innovative and cost-effective approach. "We’re not a traditional seawall replacement company. We are working right now with a lot of companies and HOAs to work on a solution to manage the project from a fiscally responsible point," Mark said. This strategy helped meet upcoming benchmarks over the next 10 to 20 years.

With over 20 years of experience as a general contractor in Florida and eight years specializing in high-density foam injection, The Foam Guys brought extensive knowledge and expertise to each project. "We actually are able to make vast improvements at a fairly reasonable cost compared to full replacement," Mark shared.

For more information on seawall repair and renovation, viewers were directed to visit their website at thefoamguys.com. Their dedicated team remained committed to protecting South Florida's shoreline with innovative and cost-effective solutions.