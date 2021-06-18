See what Alyssa Edwards has been up to with her newest campaign

You may know her from RuPaul's Drag Race or her one-woman show. Alyssa Edwards has become Drag Royalty. She spoke to us all the way from London to give us a special look at her newest campaign just in time for Pride Month.

Her show, Memories of a Queen, Alyssa!, has been booming, and she's been working with Degree to get people moving and grooving again.

"It's important for me to be a part of something that's very organic, and something that I believe in," she says. "When you smell good, you feel good, you do good, and that's what this is all about."

This is Alyssa's first time back on stage in over a year, and she says the campaign is a great way to get her and her fans back to feeling normal and living their regular lives.

Over the last year, Alyssa says so many of us have gone through a period of self-discovery, making this Pride Month extra special.

"It sometimes can be an internal struggle within for us to accept and love ourselves, and then to celebrate ourselves," she says. "It took a lot of years to look in this reflection and go, 'I love you.'"

You can catch Alyssa and all her content here, at thealyssaedwards.com