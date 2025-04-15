SEED School of Miami Plants a New Future Through Gardening Class

At the SEED School of Miami, a tomato with no arms or legs is more than just a quirky garden mishap—it’s a symbol of growth, care, and the beauty of imperfection.

What began as a humble gardening club has blossomed into a full-fledged accredited class, thanks to the dedication of students and staff who saw the soil as more than dirt—it was a place for learning, healing, and reconnecting with nature. Now in its 11th year, the school has steadily laid its academic foundation and is beginning to branch out into new partnerships, including the development of an expansive school garden.

From papaya trees and jalapeño peppers to scallions and fennel, the school’s garden is a thriving ecosystem nurtured entirely by students. And with each planting season comes new lessons—some academic, some emotional. “For the first two years, it was a sweet club,” shared Andi Potamkin, garden and resilience teacher. “We were learning how to build garden beds and what are the things that are in a tool box, and also using nature as a metaphor to better understand yourself and the world around you.”

Now, gardening is a structured part of the curriculum. Students get their hands dirty harvesting crops, fertilizing the soil, and even studying the medicinal and culinary uses of herbs like fennel. “It’s also healthier,” one student pointed out while demonstrating how to harvest the delicate bulb.

For seniors preparing to graduate like Janell Rowe, the lessons extend well beyond the garden. “This taught me how to be more in tune with myself in the garden. Everything is free out here. I can just be doing this in my own mind and harvesting,” she said. “I would definitely take the tools–like using different herds and teas–to help with common things that most people don't know about.”

The garden is also a tool for emotional regulation and behavioral transformation. “When you step into the garden space, you’ll see the kids in their overalls and in the dirt. They’re regulating their emotions and valuing that space and being invested–there are no behavioral issues in that space because kids are so invested. If we could have all spaces like that, it would truly transform education,” said head of the school, Theresa Thomas.

At the SEED School of Miami, the growth isn’t just in the plants—it’s in the students, too. For more information, visit Miami.SEEDSchool.org.