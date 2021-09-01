Self-care tips to celebrate Self-Care Awareness Month

September is self-care awareness month and we are kicking it off right with lifestyle influencer, Carmen Ordonez, and some self-care pro tips.

Skincare is self-care. Add something new to your nightly routine with the Olay Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer. You'll wake up to smoother, brighter skin in just 24 hours. This lotion is packed with dermatologist-recommended ingredients and gives your skin the hydration it needs.

Aromatherapy is a great thing to incorporate into your daily life. Bath and Body Works has everything you need to get started with their exclusive natural essential oil blends for things like stress relief, sleep, and energy. The best seller is the eucalyptus-spearmint for stress relief. You can use the body wash, shea butter, and room mist to transport yourself to a spa day right from the comfort of your home.

Burlington always has amazing deals on items to improve your everyday routine. From workout equipment, luxurious sleep accessories, and pampering tools, you can find things to add self-care moments throughout your entire day. One trip to Burlington will provide you with everything you need to recenter and recharge yourself during a hectic day.

For all this and more, you can follow Carmen on Instagram at @CarmenOrdonezTV