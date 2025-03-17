Semaglutide: A Game-Changer for Weight Loss and Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by UBI Telehealth. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Daryoush Zafar returned to Inside South Florida to discuss one of the hottest topics in health and wellness—semaglutide, a breakthrough medication that's helping people achieve sustainable weight loss and improved overall health.

Semaglutide has been around since 2005, originally developed as a treatment for diabetes. However, researchers discovered a remarkable side effect—it also helps people lose weight. Dr. Zafar described it as a game-changer for healthcare, explaining that GLP-1 medications like semaglutide work by suppressing appetite and slowing digestion, ultimately helping people eat less and lose weight.

Losing weight is often a difficult and frustrating process, with challenges like cravings, slow metabolism, and difficulty sticking to a diet. According to Dr. Zafar, semaglutide can make it easier by reducing food cravings—especially for sugary foods—while helping patients feel fuller for longer.

However, he emphasized that semaglutide is not a quick fix—it’s most effective when combined with: regular exercise, healthier eating habits, and sustainable lifestyle changes.

“Our company provides all the support for our patients to make sure that they're doing an overall lifestyle change that the medication just a part of it to help them to achieve their goals,” Dr. Zafar added.

Semaglutide doesn’t just help people drop pounds—it can have major health benefits over time.

Short-Term Benefits



Rapid weight loss—many patients lose 20-30 pounds within a few months

More energy for daily activities and workoutsBetter control over cravings and portion sizes

Long-Term Benefits



Reduces diabetes risk—for every 10 pounds lost, the risk of diabetes drops by 10%

Lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes

Makes exercise and healthy eating easier, leading to lasting health improvements

Dr. Zafar, representing UBI Telehealth, explained how their platform makes semaglutide treatment easy and convenient.

Visitubitelehealth.com and answer a few medical questions. A licensed physician reviews your chart and, if approved, medication is shipped directly to your home. Medication is offered with transparent pricing and no hidden fees, and the company offers 24/7 physician support for any questions. With a simple, online process and comprehensive medical support, UBI Telehealth is making semaglutide more accessible for people looking to take charge of their health and wellness in 2025.

As more people explore medical weight loss solutions, UBI Telehealth is making it easier than ever to get started. Ready to take control of your health? Visitubitelehealth.com to learn more.