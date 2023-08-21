Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Déjà Vu celebrates 50th years October 7th

Watch Now
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casinos’ Vice President of Community Affairs and Special Events, Susan Renneisen, and Déjà Vu’s Co-Chair, Alyssa Lovitt, joined Inside South Florida to share why the organization is excited for the event this year.

“For the past five years, Alyssa and I have been co-chairing their Deja Vu event and we're back.
The exciting thing is that you can come dressed from any era of rock,” says Renneisen. “It's the 50th. We decided to do it in a very big way and hired Bret Michaels. It is open to the public. We are extremely excited.

For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org/deja-vu/

