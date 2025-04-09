Seminole Star in the Making: Greg “Zae” Thomas Reflects on Heritage, Hard Work, and FSU Dreams

The trophy may sit quietly on a shelf, but for Greg “Zae” Thomas, graduating senior and standout safety from American Heritage, the real prize is just beginning. The newly minted Florida State University signee ended his high school career on the highest note possible—a state championship—but it was a climb that took years of patience, persistence, and personal growth.

"He’s a kid that's actually represents what the program is," says his coach, Mike Smith. “When his opportunity came he really ran with it and made himself iinto an elite player.”

From junior high to JV to varsity, Thomas stayed the course. That discipline paid off with a four-star player rating and a full ride to a university that holds more meaning to him than just football.

“I’m part of the Seminole Tribe,” Thomas shares. “It’s a blessing being able to represent a lot of people and be a role model.”

And make history he has—becoming the first athlete from the Seminole Tribe to earn a full football scholarship at FSU.

But don’t expect Thomas to settle. His next mission is to make an early impact as a true freshman. His work ethic is what coaches describe as “elite,” and his mindset is clear: Whoever works hardest the longest is going to win.

His influence is already reaching beyond the field. Coach Mike speaks not only of his talent, but of the bond they built: “I just watched him mature as a person. I am not the type of person to open up to people, but watching him open up to me helped me as well. They might be younger and I might be the adult, but you find that we learn from each other. And that is the unique thing about coaching.”

Thomas is determined to leave a legacy—not just in tackles and interceptions, but in character and leadership. As the countdown begins to his FSU debut this fall, there’s a sense that this is just the beginning.

“I just want to be one of the greats. A Hall of Famer. One of the best to ever play.”

With drive like that, don’t count him out.

To keep up with his journey, follow him on Instagram at @ZaeThomas_.