Senior Communications Lead for Airbnb, Liz Debold Fusco, shares the latest travel trends

Remote work has given people the opportunity to do their job from anywhere. That is why Airbnb is focused on helping people take advantage of this newfound flexibility and Senior Communications lead for North America, Liz Debold Fusco, joined Inside South Florida to tell us more.

“It's no surprise we can't wait to travel again this summer. According to an Airbnb survey, more than nine out of 10 guests are considering hitting the road in the next few months,” says Fusco. “The majority of us are expected to travel with our family this summer. Family travel is at an all-time high.”

Airbnb has made some new upgrades to their platform that make finding your rental house even easier.

“We introduced 150 upgrades to improve every aspect of the Airbnb service. We're launching the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade and it includes three big things,” says Fusco. “The first is Airbnb categories. We have millions of people now more flexible about where they live and work. We created a new way to search designed around Airbnb categories so you can actually discover millions of unique homes you never knew even existed.”

