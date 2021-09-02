September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month

In 2020 Broward county and 14 other counties named September Big Brothers Big Sisters month and we are excited to celebrate once again this year! Andy Eccher, vice president of vehicle distribution and accessory sales for Southeast Toyota distributors, LLC, a JM Family Enterprises company, and a BBBS board member of five years, spoke with us about this and some other amazing things BBBS is doing.

The goal behind getting the month designated was to bring awareness to the life-changing mentorship Littles can get through BBBS.

"We've all had mentors in our life that have impacted us in general...these Littles have their direction of life changed in many instances because of a relationship that was brought together because of Big Brothers Big Sisters," he says.

Andy was instrumental in the development and launch of the School to Work program in partnership with JM Family Enterprises. This program is designed to help middle school students understand career opportunities, learn the value of workplace skills and inspire them to achieve their dreams. Aside from just donating money, there were tons of employees who were looking to do more to help BBBS that are now working with Littles one on one.