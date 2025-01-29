Set Sail in Style: Top Cruise Destinations and Deals for 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As National Plan for Vacation Day approaches, Colleen McDaniel from Cruise Critic shared exciting travel insights on Inside South Florida. Whether you’re planning a family getaway or a solo adventure, cruising is the ultimate way to explore the world in style and comfort. Here's what you need to know about top destinations, family travel benefits, and current deals.

One of the most sought-after travel spots right now is the Caribbean. With convenient home ports across the U.S., it’s easier than ever to escape to sunny beaches and crystal-clear waters.

A must-watch for 2025 is the debut of Norwegian Viva, launching in April. This innovative ship features:



The Aqua Slide Coaster : The world's first hybrid water slide and roller coaster.

: The world's first hybrid water slide and roller coaster. Revolution : A new production show celebrating Prince.

: A new production show celebrating Prince. Culinary Delights: 17 restaurants and 18 bars to explore.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering nine ships sailing from Miami to the Caribbean and Bahamas through April, making it the perfect time to plan your tropical escape.

Cruising offers something for every generation:



Activities Galore : From spas and go-kart tracks to water slides and world-class dining, there’s something for everyone.

: From spas and go-kart tracks to water slides and world-class dining, there’s something for everyone. Accommodation Options : Choose from solo cabins, connecting rooms, or luxurious three-bedroom suites to suit your family’s needs.

: Choose from solo cabins, connecting rooms, or luxurious three-bedroom suites to suit your family’s needs. Hassle-Free Travel : Unpack once and let the ship take you to stunning destinations.

: Unpack once and let the ship take you to stunning destinations. Great Value: Cruises often include meals, activities, and entertainment in the price, making them a more affordable option compared to traditional land vacations.

Now is the perfect time to book your cruise with these unbeatable offers from Norwegian Cruise Line:

50% Off All Cruises : This deal is combinable with the “More at Sea” offer, which includes premium beverages, specialty dining, high-speed internet, and more—valued at over $2,000.

: This deal is combinable with the “More at Sea” offer, which includes premium beverages, specialty dining, high-speed internet, and more—valued at over $2,000. Florida Residents Special: Enjoy an additional 20% off select sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean through April 30, exclusive to Florida residents.

For more details on ships, itineraries, and deals, visit ncl.com or cruisecritic.com for real reviews from fellow travelers.

Don’t wait to plan your dream getaway. With these incredible destinations and deals, 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate year for cruising!