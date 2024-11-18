Set Sail with Incredible Cruise Deals This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed travel expert Colleen McDaniel to talk about why cruising is the ultimate vacation choice and what destinations and deals travelers can look forward to this holiday season and beyond.

Why Choose Cruising?

All-Inclusive Experience: Cruise fares often include world-class dining, Broadway-style entertainment, and the unique opportunity to wake up in a new destination daily.

Black Friday Deals

Take advantage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s deals:



50% Off All Cruises

More at Sea Offer: Includes premium open bar, specialty dining, $50 shore excursion credits per port, and third/fourth guest sailing free on select cruises.

Top Destinations for 2025

Europe:

Explore the Mediterranean and Northern Europe with Norwegian’s average 10-hour port stops for in-depth exploration.

Norwegian will station 10 ships in Europe, including the stunning Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Alaska:

Perfect for nature lovers seeking unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Travel Tip: Book during the shoulder seasons (April-May or September-October) for savings and a quieter experience. Miami Departures:

In 2025, Norwegian’s brand-new Norwegian Aqua will sail from Miami to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Last-Minute Winter Getaways

Caribbean Cruises from New Orleans: 7 to 11-night sailings.

7 to 11-night sailings. Bahamas Cruises from Miami: 3 to 5-night itineraries.

Ready to Book?

Plan Your Cruise: Visitncl.com.

Visitncl.com. Read Reviews: Explore real cruiser reviews atcruisecritic.com.

Whether you’re looking to plan ahead for 2025 or take a last-minute winter escape, cruising offers unforgettable memories and unparalleled convenience.