SFLHops Beer Festival is June 17th

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:30:17-04

SFLHops Founder, Stuart Skopit, and Rocketeer Beer’s Co-founders, Ricardo Abreu and Rudy Delgado, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can expect at the event.

“It's going to be great. It really stands apart from other beer festivals because we have South Florida's largest homebrew competition,” says Skopit. “We have 12 local professional brewers, shopping vendors, music and cigars. There’s going to be something for everybody at this festival.”

For more information, visit SFLHops.com

