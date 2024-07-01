Shaboozey Lights Up Miami's E11EVEN with Electrifying Performance

Watch Now
Miami’s vibrant music scene welcomed Shaboozey, best known for his viral hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and collaboration with Beyoncé, as he delivered an unforgettable performance at the iconic night club, E11EVEN. The venue buzzed with excitement, reflecting the popularity of his hit track.

Shaboozey's energetic stage presence captivated the crowd. In a memorable moment, he invited over a dozen fans on stage, creating an intimate and engaging experience. The highlight was the live rendition of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," with the audience singing along enthusiastically.

Shaboozey's ability to connect with fans and deliver high-energy performances marks his rise in the music industry. As "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" continues to climb the charts, Shaboozey proves he's not just performing music—he's creating unforgettable experiences.

Keep up with Shaboozey’s career by following him on Instagram at @shaboozey.

