Shamrocks, Gold, and Games: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Inside South Florida

St. Patrick’s Day is all about fun, festivity, and friendly competition, and here at Inside South Florida, we’re keeping the party going with some interactive games to get everyone involved. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family, or even solo, hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia got some great ideas to bring the luck of the Irish into your home.

Want to see who won? Watch the full segment and get inspired for your own celebrations! And for more fun segments, connect with us on Instagram, @insidesoflo.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from all of us at WSFL 39, home of the Florida Panthers!