Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Shamrocks, Gold, and Games: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Inside South Florida

Posted
and last updated

St. Patrick’s Day is all about fun, festivity, and friendly competition, and here at Inside South Florida, we’re keeping the party going with some interactive games to get everyone involved. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family, or even solo, hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia got some great ideas to bring the luck of the Irish into your home.

Want to see who won? Watch the full segment and get inspired for your own celebrations! And for more fun segments, connect with us on Instagram, @insidesoflo.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from all of us at WSFL 39, home of the Florida Panthers!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com