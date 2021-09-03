Watch
Head back to theaters this weekend to watch Shang Chi

Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:51:09-04

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with its second movie this year, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Our resident comic book phenom, Miriam takes us to a comic book shop to test marvel fans on their marvel knowledge.

Miriam headed to Tate's Comics in Lauderhill and met some comic super fans. The trivia winners got some Tate's Bucks and an advanced screening to watch the new movie.

You can stop by Tate's to fulfill all your comic needs, and watch Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings starting Friday!

