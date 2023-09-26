Shaq Palmer’s, Celebrity Stylist, go-to look

Stylist, Shaq Palmer, joined Inside South Florida to share when he feels his best.

“Fashion is everything to me. I've been obsessed with fashion since I was little. I literally was that kid that was always fly in middle school and high school,” says Palmer. “Personally, I like oversized clothes. I like bright colors. I like to stress things. I can literally have sweatpants on, a nice sneaker, a cute purse, some jewelry, and I'm literally good.”

For more information, visit ShaqPalmer.com and @ShaqPalmerr