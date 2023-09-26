Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Shaq Palmer’s, Celebrity Stylist, go-to look

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 18:30:02-04

Stylist, Shaq Palmer, joined Inside South Florida to share when he feels his best.

“Fashion is everything to me. I've been obsessed with fashion since I was little. I literally was that kid that was always fly in middle school and high school,” says Palmer. “Personally, I like oversized clothes. I like bright colors. I like to stress things. I can literally have sweatpants on, a nice sneaker, a cute purse, some jewelry, and I'm literally good.”

For more information, visit ShaqPalmer.com and @ShaqPalmerr

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com