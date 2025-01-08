Shark Talent at Nova Southeastern University: Where Passion Meets Purpose

South Florida is renowned for its vibrant arts scene, and Nova Southeastern University is contributing in a big way with its Shark Talent program—a thriving Bachelor of Arts initiative offering scholarships across four distinct disciplines: art, dance, theater, and music.

Shark Talent isn’t just about fostering creativity; it’s about building leaders. "Every year, we bring in new freshmen and guide them through orientation, helping them grow into the leaders they can be," shared chair or performance committee Olivia Knerr.

The program welcomes students from all fields, not just arts majors. Whether you're an aspiring physical therapist with a lifelong love of dance or a double major balancing sports science and performing arts, Shark Talent creates a space where passion and career paths coexist seamlessly.

Students in the program rave about the supportive and collaborative environment Shark Talent provides. Olivia noted: "I love Shark Talent because I get to share a space with so many people who are passionate about art, music, and theater while pursuing their careers."

For those who grew up performing, the semester showcases and performances are a lifeline, offering opportunities to share their artistry in front of friends, family, and the South Florida community.

Shark Talent goes beyond just providing a stage—it empowers students to take ownership of their art. “They are putting their hearts and souls into the work that they want to do, and you can see that passion just in how efficient the shows are run,” said Daniel Gelbmann, associate professor and Shark Talent coordinator.

The program’s showcases are a highlight, blending disciplines like dance, theater, and music to create inspiring, interdisciplinary performances.

One of Shark Talent’s key missions is to foster collaboration within and beyond NSU’s campus. Last semester, the program partnered with Broward for a dance showcase, deepening community ties and expanding artistic horizons. "One of Shark Talent’s missions is to bridge those gaps and have dance and theater together, or dance and music," explained Gelbmann.

The impact of Shark Talent extends far beyond the stage. Performances leave audiences inspired and ready to embrace their creative side. "I know for me, when I watch performances, I always leave super inspired, and I just want to dance and sing and jump around. So I'm hoping that a lot of people that do come see our show have that same experience," shared Olivia.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer, a budding artist, or simply a community member curious about the arts, Shark Talent welcomes you to experience their passion firsthand.

To learn more or attend a showcase, visitnova.edu/arts or contact program coordinator Daniel Gelman via e-mail, getlbmann@nova.edu.