The “She Wants More” Podcast Host, Jo Piazza, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the show.

“We really wanted to create a podcast, in which women could share their stories in a non-judgmental space,” says Piazza. “There are so many stereotypes about affairs, and we break all the stereotypes wide open in the podcast.”

The “She Wants More” podcast is available on iHeartRadio or where podcasts are broadcast.

