Shibuya Grill and Sushi Bar: Where Community Meets Fusion Cuisine

Inside South Florida recently explored Shibuya Grill and Sushi Bar, a Japanese-Latin fusion restaurant that not only offers delicious food but also embodies the spirit of community. Founded five years ago in Coral Springs and later expanded to Weston, Shibuya has become a beloved spot for families seeking diverse and flavorful dining experiences.

In an exclusive interview, the co-owner and director of Shibuya shared their journey and commitment to giving back to the community. They emphasized their desire to create a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy Japanese-Latin fusion cuisine, including those with dietary preferences such as vegan and grilled options.

"We have always loved to help the community and we try to do our best in order to achieve that. We are part of a community and we have to work together," said Deborah Marshall, co-owner of Shibuya Grill and Sushi Bar.

Originally from Venezuela, Deborah expressed gratitude for the safety and opportunities they have found in the United States. They see their restaurant as a manifestation of the American Dream, emphasizing the value of hard work and perseverance.

Regarding their menu, Shibuya offers a diverse selection of dishes that blend Japanese and Latin flavors. Signature rolls like the Shibuya Roll and their selection of sushi pizzas showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of their chefs. Additionally, the restaurant boasts an extensive vegan menu with over 15 options, inspired by celebrities and influencers in the vegan community.

"We saw the needs of our community. So we try to adapt and offer them the service they deserve," explained Daniel Rios, the director and manager of Shibuya Grill and Sushi Bar.

During the visit, Inside South Florida had the opportunity to sample some of Shibuya's standout dishes. The Crab Vuelve a la Vida, a softshell crab dish with Caribbean sauce, pays homage to the founders' Venezuelan roots. Another highlight was the Vegan Mozzarella Sticks, filled with tofu and served with a delectable mozzarella sauce.

The experience culminated in an interactive cooking demonstration of the Kobe Ishiyaki, featuring Wagyu beef cooked on a hot stone, and the Chicken Breaded Milanesa, a flavorful fried chicken dish accompanied by rice, fried plantains, and French fries.

For those interested in experiencing the unique fusion cuisine of Shibuya Grill and Sushi Bar, more information can be found on their website Shibuya.us or their social media @ShibuyaSushiArt.