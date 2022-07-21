Shipt has tools to prepare students for back-to-school

Back to school is right around the corner. Shipt’s Chief Business Officer, Rina Hurst, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to keep students from falling behind this upcoming academic semester.

“One tip is to start shopping early. We're seeing a third of parents already shopping for back-to-school and back-to-college in the month of July,” says Hurst. “They're doing this so they can get the deals and inventory. They're using Shipt to take all the stress out of this season.”

The items trending on student’s school supply list may surprise you this season.

“The top items that our back-to-school guide tells us this year are pens and pencils,” says Hurst. “Teachers told us, when surveyed, that kids are running out of pens and pencils pretty quickly into the season. Our tip this year is to buy them and stock up.”

Shipt offers its members access to a variety of retailers.

“You can download the Shipt app, and you'll see the great set of retailers that we have in your market, including Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot, Fresco Y Mas, Publix, and Winn-Dixie,” says Hurst.

If you’re using Shipt for the first time, you’re eligible to have your first order delivered for free with promo code GetShipt.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Shipt.