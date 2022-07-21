Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Shipt has tools to prepare students for back-to-school

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 16:29:14-04

Back to school is right around the corner. Shipt’s Chief Business Officer, Rina Hurst, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to keep students from falling behind this upcoming academic semester.

“One tip is to start shopping early. We're seeing a third of parents already shopping for back-to-school and back-to-college in the month of July,” says Hurst. “They're doing this so they can get the deals and inventory. They're using Shipt to take all the stress out of this season.”

The items trending on student’s school supply list may surprise you this season.

“The top items that our back-to-school guide tells us this year are pens and pencils,” says Hurst. “Teachers told us, when surveyed, that kids are running out of pens and pencils pretty quickly into the season. Our tip this year is to buy them and stock up.”

Shipt offers its members access to a variety of retailers.

“You can download the Shipt app, and you'll see the great set of retailers that we have in your market, including Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot, Fresco Y Mas, Publix, and Winn-Dixie,” says Hurst.

If you’re using Shipt for the first time, you’re eligible to have your first order delivered for free with promo code GetShipt.

For more information, visit Shipt.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Shipt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors