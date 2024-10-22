Shipt Offers Convenient and Affordable Solutions for a Stress-Free Halloween Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shipt. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the Halloween season kicks off the busy holiday stretch, Erin Slay-Wilson from Shipt shared some expert tips to make the festivities easier and more affordable. With Halloween candy prices on the rise, Shipt is offering a special promotion—use code "Halloween" for $10 off your order through October 31, helping families stock up on candy without breaking the bank.

Erin emphasized the importance of being prepared, advising families to buy two or three extra bags of candy to avoid running out during trick-or-treating. Shipt also offers same-day delivery for not just candy but Halloween costumes, home décor, and even pumpkins and candles for those last-minute essentials. Whether it's pre-packaged costumes from Target or makeup from Sephora to complete the look, Shipt has a wide range of items to make the holiday stress-free.

Beyond Halloween, Shipt is gearing up for the entire holiday season with a 14-day free trial, allowing customers to experience the convenience of delivery before Thanksgiving and Christmas. With an average of 80 hours saved per year for its members, Shipt offers a valuable service for those looking to maximize their time during the busy months ahead.

