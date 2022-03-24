Shoma Bazaar brings the food and the fun to Doral

The newest food and entertainment destination has hit the city of Doral.

Shoma Bazaar is a stunning 13,000 square foot indoor and outdoor venue ththat was created by the husband and wife duo of Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee.

Together they decided to open a hub that can host foodies, families, locals and visitors.

"When we decided to build Shoma Bazaar, we wanted to make sure that it was a place for everyone. You can come with your kids, you can come with your families, you can come as singles, you can come on a date. We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. Not only just in food but also entertainment-wise," said Stephanie Shojaee, Vice President of Shoma Group.

For entertainment, Shoma has two large screen TVs and offer live music on the weekends.

For food, Shoma has 15 of the best South Florida eats all under one roof.

"We have a very great variety of vendors. You can come here in the morning and have breakfast and start with a coffee, acai bowls, croissants, cookies, muffins or you can come during lunch and have the same thing or you can have sushi, ramen, oysters, Shahs of Kebob, which is Persian food, you can have pasta, anything you can name, we probably have it," states Shojaee

Eateries like Pubbelly Sushi will offer their regular menu but will also serve a special roll that you can only get here a Shoma.

"For our Doral fans, we're offering a little something special at this store, which is our Cachapa Roll. It's made with queso de mano, fresh cilantro, tender juicy steak and some fresh corn," says Peter Lopez, Operations Manager at Pubbelly Sushi.

And if you're thirsty, the space has a 30-seat bar which mixes up specialty drinks like "The Jefa" and "Shoma's Secret"/

Ultimately, whether you're sitting in the swing chairs enjoying a lunch or some drinks. Stephanie says Shoma Bazaar was brought to life for the city Doral.

"We want them to know we did this for the community. We want them to come and enjoy flavors from around the world. We are very family-oriented so I wanted to make sure there was a space for families to be able to come here together. I also wanted girlfriends to be able to come and hang out by themselves or guys night, or business executives. i just want the community to know that this is here for them," states Stephanie.

