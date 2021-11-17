Shop smart for the holidays with Nordstrom

Live from the Nordstrom flagship store in New York is Nordstrom managing fashion editor, Kate Bellman, and she’s here to talk all about how to make most of the holiday shopping season.

Kate says they're anticipating a huge return to in-store shopping. Nordstrom is Making Merry this holiday season with great gifts and even better shopping experiences. The store is supplying free gifting experts in-stores and online, buy online pick up in-store, and free gift wrapping!

Nordstrom can be your one-stop shop for gifts for the whole family. Gift comfort with great cashmere sweaters, Uggs, and pajamas. There are also tons of options for outdoor gifts, and fun tech accessories.

You can get started on your shopping at Nordstrom.com