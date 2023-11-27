Shop These Holiday Gift Deals

Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share essential holiday beauty and skincare shopping steals and deals, kicking off with the highly coveted Olay Super Serum.

“It offers five-in-one benefits including long lasting hydration, better skin texture, more even looking skin tone, firmer feeling skin, and smoother visible lines,” says Duque. “The formula is packed with five heavy hitting ingredients including activated niacinamide, collagen peptides, vitamin C, and AHA, all working together to deliver super powered skin. And the activated niacinamide not only provides faster results, but also long-lasting benefits delivering two months of visible skin improvements in just two weeks.” For more information, visit Olay.com

In search of perfect stocking stuffers? Look no further than Amazon's essentials brand offers cozy fuzzy slippers that are just what you're looking for.

“Amazon has these wonderful fuzzy slippers great for teens all the way to Grandma,” says Duque. “This is the Amazon essentials brand. These are slides, they pamper your feet, you can wear them with pajamas loungewear for a casual day look. The rubber soles means they are suitable for outside the house, and they have a flexible non slip texture.” For more information, visit Amazon.com

Whether you’re hiking the great outdoors or working in your in-home office, stay hydrated this winter with the ever-favorite Stanley insulated tumblers.

“Not only does it lock in the temperature, but it also prevents those annoying splashes,” says Duque. “With Stanley's double walled vacuum insulation, you can count on your drinks staying hot for up to 1 and a half hours. For cold beverages, it stays cold for 3 hours and iced for 15 hours.” For more information, visit Stanley1913.com

Illuminate the lives of beauty and wellness enthusiasts with the gift of Nebulyft for radiant and glowing skin.

“The Nebulyft R1C does so much like skin brightening for minimizing fine line reduction, reduces swelling and dark circles and improves complexion. It also effectively improves smile lines and neckline problems in only seven days of use. Just 10 minutes a day. There are five levels of intensity. It's a very comfortable and quick treatment. And it features wireless charging and it's waterproof and does good. Plus, it's compact and it's portable.” For more information, visit Nebulyft.com

