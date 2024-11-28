Shopping Safely This Holiday Season: Tips from Visa

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visa. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Visa’s Global Head of Fraud Services, James Mirfin joined Inside South Florida to share critical advice on avoiding fraud while enjoying Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Here’s what he had to say about staying safe online and in stores.

Mirfin emphasized the importance of sticking to trusted retailers when shopping online. For new or unfamiliar sites, always:



Look for HTTPS in the web address, which ensures a secure connection.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links from emails, text messages, or social media ads.

Research retailers through trusted review sites to confirm their legitimacy.

Scammers often use phishing links to steal personal and payment information. Mirfin warns that offers that seem too good to be true likely are. Instead, type the retailer’s website directly into your browser to ensure you’re shopping safely.

To stay ahead of potential fraud:



Set up purchase alerts on your debit or credit card to monitor transactions in real-time.

If you notice suspicious activity, contact your bank or credit card provider using the number on the back of your card.

Acting quickly can help resolve fraudulent transactions and secure your account.

Using credit and debit cards offers built-in purchase protection and added security when shopping both online and in stores. For in-store purchases, Mirfin recommends using contactless payment methods like tap-to-pay for added convenience and safety.

Protect your accounts with these tips:



Use strong, unique passwords for each account and avoid reusing the same password.

Enable two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.

Regularly review and update your privacy settings on web browsers.

For additional tips and insights, visitVisa.com. Their Holiday Threats Report highlights common scams during the holiday season and how you can protect yourself and your family.