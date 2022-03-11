Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Siesta Key star, Juliette Porter, previews the brand-new season on Inside South Florida

Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 19:01:01-05

Siesta Key star, Juliette Porter, previews the brand-new season on Inside South Florida

A place where style and fashion are always in season is Siesta Key. It’s not only a city right here in Florida, but it’s also the name of the not-so-guilty television pleasure for our very own Jason Carter!

The new season of Siesta Key can be explained in one-word… “explosive!” This new season's cast members are making major moves and taking big risks. One of the show’s stars, Juliette Porter, joined us on Inside South Florida to answer some of our burning questions.

When asked “Where do we find the cast now in this new season?” Juliette says, “The drama starts off from the reunion in New York. It’s intense, things happen right away this season. It gets relatable very quickly. You see me battling my career and relationship and at this point in my life it is one or the other.” It’s intense, says Juliette. “We see a lot of fashion in the new season. You see my company start to grow and how it changes me as a person,” according to Porter. “Relationships and friendships don’t always fit together when pursuing a successful business. You see all of it. At the beginning of the season, you see how it is to maintain the relationship with Sam. It was draining me; I wish him the best with everything but sometimes you must let things go to become who you truly are”.

Tune into Siesta Key, airing Thursday nights at 9pm on MTV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors