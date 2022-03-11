Siesta Key star, Juliette Porter, previews the brand-new season on Inside South Florida

A place where style and fashion are always in season is Siesta Key. It’s not only a city right here in Florida, but it’s also the name of the not-so-guilty television pleasure for our very own Jason Carter!

The new season of Siesta Key can be explained in one-word… “explosive!” This new season's cast members are making major moves and taking big risks. One of the show’s stars, Juliette Porter, joined us on Inside South Florida to answer some of our burning questions.

When asked “Where do we find the cast now in this new season?” Juliette says, “The drama starts off from the reunion in New York. It’s intense, things happen right away this season. It gets relatable very quickly. You see me battling my career and relationship and at this point in my life it is one or the other.” It’s intense, says Juliette. “We see a lot of fashion in the new season. You see my company start to grow and how it changes me as a person,” according to Porter. “Relationships and friendships don’t always fit together when pursuing a successful business. You see all of it. At the beginning of the season, you see how it is to maintain the relationship with Sam. It was draining me; I wish him the best with everything but sometimes you must let things go to become who you truly are”.

Tune into Siesta Key, airing Thursday nights at 9pm on MTV.