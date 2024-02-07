Watch Now
Simon Grossman: Crafting Fresh Sounds and Ambitious Projects

Posted at 8:15 PM, Feb 06, 2024
Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, Simon Grossman, recently joined Inside South Florida to share insights into his unique musical style and his latest project, recorded in Madrid.

Having grown up immersed in music, with a passion for guitar and a diverse musical palette, Grossman found his calling in songwriting and performing. His musical style is best described as laid-back, fun, and imbued with positive vibes—a true reflection of his own upbeat personality.

In 2020, Grossman made waves with the release of his EP titled “Triste Pero Fresh.” Three years later, he unveiled his latest endeavor, a parallel journey EP titled “Mostly Fresh.” Explaining the evolution of his music, Grossman reveals, “Triste Pero Fresh' I was coming out of a relationship. I was sad, but I've always tried to keep myself busy, and keep myself enjoying. And that was what the mood for that was. And 'Mostly Fresh' is now just understanding that maybe you live with kind of some regrets and some things that you're not happy with. But at the same time, you kind of have to stay, you know, fresh," he explains.

Excitingly, Grossman teases that this is just the beginning of his musical journey. He is set to embark on a new adventure, traveling to Puerto Rico next month to record his next full-length album. With plans for more live performances and a commitment to elevating his artistry, Grossman hints at a forthcoming album that promises to be his most ambitious project to date.

For fans eager to stay updated on Simon Grossman's musical endeavors, he can be found on all major social media platforms under the handle @simongrossmann.

