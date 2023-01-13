Simple tip to improve your retirement fund

Watch Now
Retirement can be a looming concern for many. CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, Ken Mahoney, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help improve your retirement contribution.

Mahoney explains why he authored “Not Your Father's Retirement: The GPS Method for Financial Security.”

“Pensions are disappearing. We're seeing such a disparity between those who have a pension and those that don't have a pension,” says Mahoney. “It seems to be a pretty big problem that no one is really addressing.”

Increasing your contribution to your retirement account may be easier than you’ve imagined.

“I encourage people to take a look at their statements and go through the monthly expenses to find reoccurring expenses they’re not really using,” says Mahoney. “People come back having found $200 and $400 a month.”

