Simplify Back-to-School Grocery Shopping with Shipt

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shipt. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season approaches, busy parents are looking for ways to save time and manage the hectic schedules that come with it. Julie Coop, Brand and Consumer Communications at Shipt, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable time-saving solutions for grocery shopping and meal planning, making life easier for parents during this busy time of year.

Julie introduced Shipt as a same-day shopping and delivery service that allows customers to get all their groceries delivered straight to their door within as little as one hour. Partnered with popular stores like Target, Publix, and Winn-Dixie, Shipt is designed to save time, with customers typically saving up to eight hours a month by using the service.

"Just think about what you could do with eight extra hours in a month," Julie emphasized.

For parents dealing with picky eaters, Julie suggested involving children in the shopping process. She explained how sitting down with her kids to choose items for their lunch boxes and snacks through the Shipt app has made her children more excited about their meals. This approach not only makes meal times more enjoyable but also saves parents from having to take their kids to the grocery store.

"When I empower my kids to help with the decision-making, they feel more excited to eat their lunch, eat their snack, and be a part of the family meal time," Julie shared.

Julie highlighted Shipt's convenient list feature, which allows users to save time by adding frequently purchased items to a list. This feature is particularly useful for recurring grocery needs, such as weekly school lunches and household essentials.

"You can move that list to your cart with one click, rather than having to search for every single item," Julie explained. This feature ensures that nothing is forgotten during the weekly grocery haul.

To help families save even more, Shipt is offering a special promotion for the back-to-school season. From now until August 31, customers can get $10 off their next order using the promo code "BACKTOSCHOOL." This offer is available to both new and returning customers.

"We're doing all we can to help you save time, save money, and really show up for customers in this season," Julie said.

For more information about Shipt, or to take advantage of their back-to-school savings, you can download the Shipt app on your smartphone or visit their website at shipt.com.