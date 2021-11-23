Watch
Simplify the holidays with Door Dash

Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 10:14:53-05

The holiday season is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year, but it can also be one of the busiest and most stressful. Here to discuss some simple tips to help with your holiday prep is tv host, lifestyle expert, and working mom, Ereka Vetrini.

Many families and friends are getting together for the first time in almost two years to celebrate Thanksgiving. If you want to go above and beyond, take help where you can get it. Ereka loves to use Door Dash to get everything she needs delivered straight to her door so she doesn't have to stop what she's doing to run out and pick up those last-minute items.

Door Dash is making it easier than ever to get a turkey, desserts, appetizers, and even flower arrangements! If you have family that's not able to make it to the celebration, you can send them a meal from their favorite hometown restaurant. Even long-distance deliveries can be done in only 2-4 business days. Head to their website and start your orders now!

