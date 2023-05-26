Sip into summer bliss: Expert Paul Zahn cocktail extravaganza continues

Get ready for an extra festive summer as Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn returns with an array of drinks that will keep the party going.

“I have a delicious cocktail here I have some pineapple juice, some cream of coconut, and then some delicious Malibu rum,” says Zahn. “We know Malibu rum, it is that delicious Caribbean rum with some coconut in it. I call it a beach in a bottle.”

Elevate your summer sipping experience by bringing a touch of French sophistication to your glass.

“We have a Lillet Spritz right here, this is super easy,” says Zahn. “We have some soda water, fun garnishes, some fresh fruit and then we have some Lillet Blanc. Lillet an absolutely delicious French aperitif. It's made up of 85% wine from the Bordeaux region of France and then 15% of botanicals that have been mass aerated with spirits.”

Indulge in the rich and refined flavors of Glenlivet Scotch, the ultimate choice for enthusiasts seeking a memorable sip this summer.

“We have an absolutely delicious summer cocktail right here with some we have turmeric and honey syrup, we have some of the delicious Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, and then we've topped it with some sparkling Rose,” says Zahn.

Unleash the vibrant taste of summer with Malfy Rosa, a captivating Italian gin that will transport your taste buds.

“We are going to Italy with a delicious Malfy Rosa Gin Spritz, super easy again, we have some of the Malfy Gin, we have some soda water, and this is a delicious gin it is made in Italy inspired by the Amalfi coast. It sort of drinks like a vodka, so you can drink it in a wide variety of drinks.”

You can find these spirits and more at ReserveBar.com.

For more, visit @PaulZahn.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.