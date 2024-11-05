Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Sip Your Way to Cramps-Free Workouts: Discover the Power of Pickle Juice

Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Pickle Juice Company. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed executive vice president Filip Keuppens, who introduced an unexpected hero in the wellness world: pickle juice—but not the kind you’re thinking! Unlike the brine in a jar of pickles, this specially formulated pickle juice is designed to prevent and stop muscle cramps, making it a favorite among athletes and everyday folks alike.

This muscle-relief marvel has gained traction with local athletic programs, including the Miami Dolphins, due to its rapid, science-backed results. Within about 90 seconds, it can stop muscle cramps thanks to a unique neural inhibition property, reinforced by electrolytes and essential vitamins and minerals. Just one bottle has the same electrolyte punch as four or five sports drinks, minus the sugar, caffeine, and artificial ingredients.

The product’s ingredients include water, a proprietary blend of vinegar, salt, zinc, and other minerals, all carefully selected to address both cramping and electrolyte needs without adding calories or energy stimulants.

For more on the science behind this groundbreaking drink or to find it locally, visitpicklepower.com or check your nearest Publix! Whether you're a bodybuilder, a weekend warrior, or someone who deals with nighttime cramps, this zero-calorie drink might just be the game-changer you've been looking for.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com