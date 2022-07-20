It's that time of year where South Florida rolls out the best and culinary experiences around town and the Gables they are showing up to the party!

Yes, the first ever Sip and Savor in the Gables guarantees to keep your belly full and your thirst to quench without putting a dent in your pocket.

For 25 years, the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables has celebrated the expansion of the culinary scene here in the city.

To acknowledge the amazing culinary the city has to offer, Coral Gables is launching a new program which you can enjoy from now until July 31st.

"What we're doing is we're inviting all of Miami, all foodies, everybody, you know, to come and join us in Coral Gables and to experience our new restaurants and all the culinary activity that we have," says Aura Reinhardt, Executive Director, BID of Coral Gables.

There's also new eateries that will be participating in the program.

"We have been very fortunate that over 20 restaurants have signed up to participate in this program. And what that means, of course, is that our offerings are international and in flavor. They have a variety of cocktails, offerings, and a variety of appetizer offerings, all of which allows you and me to go in and try different things in different places. So it makes it really exciting," says Reinhardt.

Each restaurant curates a special cocktail and dish and prices range from $7 to $12. So, if you've been eyeing an eatery you've been wanting to try without breaking the bank. Here's the time to go.

"The beauty about a program like this, is that patrons can go and not only sample food in a restaurant they may never have been to or might not have thought of going to but now they have an opportunity to go in and try out a sense of what the place is like, what the restaurants are like, what it's offering, how it treats the patrons, what the decor is and so on," says Reinhardt.

New kids on the block, Vinya Table is joining in on the sip and savor fun. The concept opened earlier this year and will provide a great cocktail and delicacy to start or end your night.

"We are starting with a Chinchin tonic. That's our take on a classic gin and tonic, but we make it with a Tanqueray 10 paired with Chinola liquor, which is passionfruit. And then we topped that with Fever Tree tonic, a little parsley, Dill and Cucumber. It's actually really refreshing for the summer of course, and then that's also going to be served with Calamari and who doesn't like calamari, but then we spice it up with a little spicy pomodoro sauce," says Cecilia Romero, General Manager of Vinya Table.

If you want to know more information on the participating restaurants, you can head on over to experiencecoralgables.com