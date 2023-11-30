Sixth Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival Returns to Pompano Beach

Grammy Nominated Artist and Slam Poet, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the upcoming 6th Annual 3-day Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival in Pompano Beach, taking place December 7 to December 9. The festival will showcase the nation's top spoken word artists in a dynamic slam competition, accompanied by artist talks, writing workshops, and a host of other fun-filled events.

Poets are the griots of the world; they give words to your feelings,” says Ball. “Are you someone that's been going through something or experienced anything in your life that you didn't know how to express it? The poets are here, they’re the muses of the feelings of the world and you're going to experience something that you've never experienced in your life. it's like the Olympics of literature of poetry. I always felt that way growing up if you ever watched Def Poetry Jam or Brave New Voices, this is this is the place for you.”

