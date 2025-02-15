Sixty Vines Brings Wine Country Vibes and Culinary Excellence to South Florida

Sixty Vines, a wine-centric restaurant known for its 60 wines on tap and from-scratch kitchen, is bringing its wine country experience to South Florida with a new location set to open in Fort Lauderdale this March.

During an Inside South Florida segment, a Sixty Vines executive chef Bradley Fortune highlighted the restaurant’s fresh, homemade cuisine and extensive wine offerings. “ It's a place where we transport all our guests into wine country. It's a great place to come hang out, get a charcuterie board, and just have good time,” he said, noting his personal favorite menu item is any cheese or meat from their curated charcuterie selection.

The chef also demonstrated how to prepare one of Sixty Vines’ signature dishes, the Bavette Steak, sharing tips like cutting against the grain and using a hot grill for the perfect sear. Guests can enjoy this steak served over fingerling potatoes and roasted mushrooms, topped with a light drizzle of sauce and fresh herbs. While the chef admitted to being more of a food expert than a wine connoisseur, he recommended pairing the Bavette Steak with a Pinot Noir from their extensive selection.

The highly anticipated Fort Lauderdale location on Las Olas Boulevard will open in early March under the leadership of Chef Nicole Veneris and General Manager Tony Diaz. Additionally, Sixty Vines will participate in the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where chefs will compete for the top culinary spot.

For more information, visit sixtyvines.comand prepare to indulge in exceptional food, wine, and inspiration for your next home dining experience.